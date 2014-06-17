U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves at the end of a speech to students, young activists and officials at Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

BRASILIA U.S. Vice President Joe Biden met with Brazil's leader on Tuesday and said he was confident relations with the South American nation can recover from an upset caused by revelations the United States had spied on her.

"We had a great meeting," Biden said after a visit with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who was outraged last year by revelations that the National Security Agency monitored her personal communications and those of her inner circle.

"I am confident they can," Biden said when asked by reporters as he arrived for the meeting about the prospects for improving Brazilian-U.S. relations.

Biden arrived in Brazil on Monday to watch the U.S. soccer team, which defeated Ghana 2-1 in their opening game of the World Cup in the northeastern city of Natal. "America won yesterday," Biden said with a smile.

But then it was back to business - mending relations that were put on hold after documents were leaked by former NSA analyst Edward Snowden saying the agency spied on Rousseff and other Brazilian officials. Rousseff, who canceled a state visit to Washington in response, recently indicated she was ready to move on from the spat. That could unlock faster progress on trade, offshore oil development and other long-elusive cooperation between the two biggest economies in the Americas.

Earlier this month, Brazil's left-leaning leader told reporters she was eager to reschedule her Washington trip - but only if she gets a "strong signal that (spying) won't be repeated."

In response to the uproar over NSA spying in Brazil, Germany and elsewhere, President Barack Obama said in January that the United States would no longer spy on heads of state of allied countries. U.S. officials hope that face-to-face assurances from a leader for whom Rousseff has respect will be enough to turn the page on the spying scandal and move on.

Biden met with Rousseff for one hour in Brazil's presidential palace. "I liked her a lot," he said about Rousseff, who has described Biden as "seductive."

Warmer ties could spell gains for both countries. Brazil's economy is Latin America's biggest, but also one of its most closed to trade, and U.S. companies have tried for years to persuade Brasilia to lower tariffs. Brazil wants U.S. companies to drill for its offshore oil deposits and help with technology to access vast shale gas reserves.

The diplomatic conflict cost Boeing Co. a $4 billion fighter jet contract with Brazil's air force. Boeing had been the front-runner but the contract went to Sweden in December. Brazilian officials said they could not buy military hardware from a country they did not trust.

Initiatives dear to businessmen in both nations have also been on hold, including a treaty to avoid double taxation, the fast-tracking of U.S. visas for executives, and regular meetings between corporate chief executives of both countries.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and W Simon)