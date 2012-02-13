WASHINGTON President Barack Obama submitted his fiscal 2013 budget proposal to Congress on Monday, making the case for new education and transportation spending in an election year and saying higher taxes on the rich should bridge deficits.

White House budget blueprints are typically ignored by Congress, which ultimately decides how to spend the government's money. Republicans in the House of Representatives were quick to criticize Obama's latest plan as dangerous and troubling for an economy already laden with debt.

Obama, a Democrat seeking a second term in November, will take the populist vision he outlined on Monday on the campaign trail this year as a way to draw a contrast with his Republican rivals, including front-runner Mitt Romney who opposes higher taxes on the rich as a fiscal fix.

Here are some highlights of Obama's budget:

* TAXES

Obama sees higher taxes on the wealthy as a necessary part of cutting deficits in a fair way and helping to restore the United States' fiscal health, a persistent worry of investors and foreign bondholders.

His 2013 budget proposes letting the 2001 and 2003 tax cuts ushered in by then-President George W. Bush expire, and capping tax breaks for those households earning $250,000 and up, including tax-exempt municipal bond interest.

In a shift, Obama also recommended increasing the tax that investors pay on dividends to the top income tax rate, now at 35 percent and set to rise to nearly 40 percent next year. With prior proposals, Obama sought to raise the current 15 percent dividend tax rate to 20 percent for the wealthiest Americans.

The president also proposed higher taxes on the "carried interest" earnings of partners at private equity and venture capital firms as well as some hedge fund financiers. The leading Republican challenger to Obama is Mitt Romney, a former private equity executive. Calling it "inappropriate" that much of these executives' earnings should be taxed at the 15-percent capital gains rate, Obama said they should be subject to the top ordinary income tax rate, which this year is 35 percent. He said doing this would trim the deficit by $13 billion over 10 years.

For businesses, the 2013 budget tries to close tax breaks they use to shield overseas profits from taxes. It includes a renewed call for bonus depreciation, a lucrative tax write-off for big-ticket expenses. Obama also repeated his call to end tax breaks for oil and gas companies.

Republicans in Congress have opposed raising tax rates on any income group, saying doing so would be a drag on the economy and hurt job creation, particularly in small businesses. Obama's proposals are very unlikely to get traction on Capitol Hill in the run-up to the November 6 election.

* INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING

Last September, Obama unveiled a $447 billion job creation plan that Republicans in Congress mostly blocked. His budget outlines more than $350 billion in short-term job growth steps, which incorporates many of the ideas he floated in September.

The administration wants most of this to hit in 2012 - as Obama campaigns for a second White House term - arguing it is needed to ensure the economic recovery stays on track.

The 2013 budget earmarks $50 billion in spending to improve roads, rails and airport runways "to create thousands" of jobs, according to the White House. Surface transportation funding over six years would be $476 billion and would be paid for through existing fees and savings from winding down the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Another $60 billion would be used to modernize schools and help states hire teachers and emergency workers. A small business tax credit would be given to firms hiring new staff.

* EDUCATION SPENDING

Obama's budget seeks a 2.5 percent hike in discretionary spending on education, focused on boosting vocational training at the high school and college level.

The centerpiece of the education budget is an $8 billion Community College to Career Fund, which aims to train 2 million workers for jobs in fields such as high-tech manufacturing, clean energy and healthcare.

Such a fund would require congressional approval. In 2009, Obama called for an aggressive $12 billion investment in community colleges. Congress allocated just $2 billion.

* HEALTH SAVINGS

Obama proposed more aggressive deficit reductions through savings from Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare programs than the White House put forward just five months ago.

The president's budget seeks $364 billion in healthcare savings over 10 years, which the White House hopes to achieve by cutting payments to healthcare providers, raising costs on future beneficiaries and cracking down on waste and fraud.

The savings target represents an increase of $44 billion, or about 14 percent, from the $320 billion reduction the White House proposed last September from Medicare, the health plan for the elderly, and Medicaid for the poor. Medicare is a hot-button issue for senior citizens, who comprise key voting blocs in important swing states such as Florida and Ohio.

* DEFENSE SAVINGS

Department of Defense spending, not including war funding, would be $487 billion over 10 years below the amount envisioned in the 2012 budget. The overall defense budget, including funds for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, would be 5 percent below the level enacted this year.

Obama's budget also fleshes out the military's new defense strategy focusing more on the Asia-Pacific and Middle East. The Pentagon plans to spend at least $2.8 billion on arms as part of that shift, including $300 million for a new long-range bomber.

* OTHER SAVINGS

Another $278 billion would be cut from programs including farm subsidies and federal employees' pensions.