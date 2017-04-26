FILE PHOTO: Protesters demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump and his plans to end Obamacare outside the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON The Trump administration will continue to pay subsidies for low-income Americans receiving healthcare coverage under Obamacare, but no decisions have been made about future funding, a White House official said on Wednesday.

"While we agreed to go ahead and make the ... payments for now, we haven't made a final decision about future commitments," the official said.

