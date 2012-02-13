WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp on Monday said it would work to implement the Pentagon's proposed slowdown in F-35 production "as efficiently as possible," and remained confident that the new radar-evading plan would be affordable.

The U.S. defense budget released on Monday proposes delaying production of 179 F-35 warplanes to save $15.1 billion over the next five years, but a Pentagon spokesman said the department remained committed to buying 2,443 jets overall.

"We will continue to partner with the department to implement the changes as efficiently as possible," said Lockheed spokeswoman Jennifer Whitlow. "We believe the program will stabilize around the new acquisition strategy. And we are confident that we will deliver an effective and affordable program."

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by John Wallace)