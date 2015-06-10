Containers await departure as crews load and unload consumer products at the Port of New Orleans along the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Louisiana June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

WASHINGTON The United States posted a budget deficit of $82.4 billion in May, a 37 percent drop from the same period last year, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $98 billion deficit for last month. The deficit was $130 billion in May of 2014, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $365 billion at the end of last month.

Receipts last month were $212 billion, up 6 percent from the same period last year, while outlays were $295 billion, down 11 percent from the same period last year, Treasury said.

(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)