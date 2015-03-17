U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that Republicans' latest budget proposal does not "reflect the future," and he expected a thorough debate on the plan.
Republicans in the House of Representatives proposed a budget that would eliminate government deficits by 2024 by cutting social programs and domestic spending and attempting to repeal Obama's signature health reform law.
