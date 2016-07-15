A general view of the White House in Washington in this September 30, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is projected to rise to $600 billion in 2016, $16 billion less than previously expected, the White House Office of Management and Budget said on Friday.

In a mid-session review, the administration said the 2016 deficit is now projected to be 3.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

