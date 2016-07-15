Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is projected to rise to $600 billion in 2016, $16 billion less than previously expected, the White House Office of Management and Budget said on Friday.
In a mid-session review, the administration said the 2016 deficit is now projected to be 3.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Thursday that the Trump administration does not support separating investment and commercial banks.