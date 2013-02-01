U.S. President George W. Bush holds onto his dog Barney after the White House pet walked in unexpectedly and startled some Washington area schoolchildren during a reading of a Christmas story in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in this December 17, 2002 file photograph. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

U.S. President George W. Bush blows a kiss to well-wishers as he carries his Scottish Terrier dog Barney to Air Force One, at the TSTC airport in Waco, Texas, in this April 12, 2004 file photograph. In a statement released on February 1, 2013, former President Bush announced that Barney died at the age of 12 after suffering from lymphoma. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Barney, U.S. President George W. Bush's pet dog, sits near microphones stationed on the driveway outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington in this January 25, 2006 file photo. The former president announced February 1 that his 12-year-old Scottish terrier passed away after suffering from lymphoma. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

U.S. President George W. Bush walks with his pet dog Barney across the south lawn of the White House in Washington, in this April 12, 2005 file photo. The former president announced February 1 that his 12-year-old Scottish terrier passed away after suffering from lymphoma. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Files

U.S. President George W. Bush sits in his pickup truck with his Scottish Terrier dog Barney, while vacationing on his ranch in Crawford, Texas, in this August 13, 2003 file photograph. In a statement released on February 1, 2013, former President Bush announced that Barney died at the age of 12 after suffering from lymphoma. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

U.S. President George W. Bush holds his dog Barney after arriving in Waco, Texas, in this December 26, 2007 file photo. The former president announced February 1 that his 12-year-old Scottish terrier passed away after suffering from lymphoma. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

WASHINGTON Harry Truman once said if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. George W. Bush had one, a Scottish terrier named Barney, and Bush announced on Friday that Barney had died.

"He never discussed politics and was always a faithful friend," Bush said in a statement issued from his home in Dallas.

The dog, more than 12 years old, had been suffering from lymphoma.

Barney was a frequent companion of the president and his wife, Laura, going on frequent walks at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, and was said to have been a "fierce armadillo hunter."

At the White House, he starred in "Barney Cam" videos done by the Bush White House to celebrate the holiday season. At the Camp David presidential retreat, he liked to chase golf balls on the chipping green, said the former president.

"Barney greeted queens, heads of state, and prime ministers. He was always polite and never jumped in their laps," Bush said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)