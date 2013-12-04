The 2013 Bush Center Ornament with art by President Bush is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center. REUTERS/George W. Bush Presidential Center/Handout via Reuters

AUSTIN, Texas The George W. Bush Presidential Center has joined the holiday festivities, offering for sale a Christmas tree ornament that features a painting by the former U.S. head of state.

The ornament, selling for $29.98, is an unsigned Bush painting of a cardinal on a tree branch in a metal frame, with a ribbon attached so it can be hung.

Bush has taken up painting in his retirement, producing still lifes, self portraits and images of animals. His wife, Laura, thought the painting of the cardinal could be used to celebrate the holiday season.

"Laura liked the bright red of the cardinal and the greens of the foliage, and chose my painting, for which I am grateful, to become the Christmas card and the ornament," Bush said in a video for the presidential center.

Proceeds from sales go back into the center, which opened this year, and to charities it supports.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)