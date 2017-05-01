A woman takes a photograph as models pose during a presentation of the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Struggling fashion retailer J. Crew, once a staple of American middle-class wardrobes, might have bought itself some more time to stave off bankruptcy after GSO Capital Partners acquired more of its debts, Reuters exclusively reported. But the restructuring gambit carries cons as well as pros. Read more here.

Wells Fargo hails change

The troubled bank's CEO Tim Sloan said recruiting and retention have improved dramatically in the wake of a sales scandal, and that a new focus on putting employees before shareholders had paid off. here

Tech is not the enemy: Jamie Dimon

"You'd be living in tents, hunting buffalo, and dying at 35," without technology advancements, the CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase told the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. Dimon stressed that technology is not the enemy of job creation as he railed against U.S. business regulations that he deemed excessive, urging Washington to come together to build a more business-friendly economy that supports workers. here