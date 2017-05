A reporter shoots a picture of a White House press release on its tax reform plan during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wall Street opened higher, but closed in the red after the White House unveiled President Trump's proposal for a tax code overhaul. The gains triggered by upbeat corporate earnings were offset by uncertainty over the feasibility of the 15 percent cut to business tax advanced by the administration.

The U.S. dollar also lost ground after gaining broadly on major rivals following the tax announcement.

More on the possible implications and reception of trump's tax plan:

Earnings update:

