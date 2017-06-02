A debate over Italian-ness

The idea was simple and seemingly airtight: an official "Made in Italy" logo to defend the country's finest food exports from an army of foreign impersonators. Instead, it turned into a fierce debate on what is truly Italian. Read more here

Whole Foods not off the hook (yet)

The supermarker giant will have to face a class-action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging shoppers in New York City after a federal appeals court overturned a lower court's ruling exempting Whole Foods from legal action. here

Mrs Watanabe and bitcoin

Long the preserve of geeky enthusiasts, bitcoin is going mainstream in Asia, attracting Mrs Watanabe - the metaphorical Japanese housewife investor - South Korean retirees and thousands of others trying to escape rock-bottom savings rates.