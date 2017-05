File Photo: Workers of BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, are seen in front of the open pit, in Antofagasta, northern Chile March 31, 2008. Picture taken March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

Business Watch takes a look at copper production and commerce, the Mexican peso and the steep price of new cancer drugs - all in graphics.

The cost of cancer: new drugs show success at a steep price

Investors are betting that a weak Mexican peso will keep tourists flooding into Latin America's No. 2 economy this year.

The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and other factors, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday. Here's a look at the global copper market and a closer look at copper in a top producer, Chile.