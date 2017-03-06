It wasn't meant to be
Google's venture capital arm GV was eager to put money in Uber when Travis Kalanick was raising capital in 2013 for the then-nascent company. The investment paid off for Google, but a lawsuit over trade secrets brought by Google's self-driving car unit has exposed rifts in a relationship that was rocky from the start.
Marriott reaches for the Star(wood)
Marriott International, the hotels group that includes Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance, is planning to speed up the expansion of brands acquired in the takeover of rival Starwood, and is not ruling out further additions to its portfolio.
Desperate times call for desperate measures
Workers at Venezuelan steelmaker Sidor are planting sunflowers and vegetables on company premises to ease a national food deficit as steel output has almost ground to a halt.
The thaw
Bank stocks are back in vogue for hedge funds, which have shunned the industry over the past seven years due to a squeeze on profitability from low interest rates and opaque balance sheets.