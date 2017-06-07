Business Watch: Amazon's blockbuster deal
E-commerce behemoth and the world's largest retailer Amazon extended its reach into the real world stores by acquiring upscale grocer Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion.
Double-digit debuts
Shares of ShotSpotter, a company that uses gunfire-specific sensors to alert authorities and customers of gun-related incidents, shot up (pun intended) a dazzling 21 percent in their market debut on Wednesday. The California-based firm generates most of its revenue from contracts with the police departments of major cities in the United States.
Old vs. New
A showdown is looming in the world of industrial metals trading, writes Reuters columnist Andy Home. 140-year-old London Metal exchange, the global price-setting forum for metals, is being challenged by NFEx Markets - a new digital platform designed by a London-based fintech company riding the blockchain wave.
After a second trading day of rout in the technology sector, investors were trying to decide whether the sell-off was limited to tech stocks or the sign of a broader market malaise. Some took comfort in the fact that, rather than totally abandoning equities, some were rotating into value sectors of the market.