Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Botswana: USGS
GABORONE A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 12 km (7 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
About 70 people were taken ill after a sulphuric acid leak at a chemical company in California late on Monday, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.
People in the Carson area complained of throat and nose irritation and vomiting after being exposed to an "apparent sulphuric acid release in the air from a neighboring business," Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Robert Diaz said.
Thirteen people were treated at local hospitals and later released, Fire Department official Phil Ulloa said. Others were treated at the scene.
Ulloa said the leak was caused by a scrubber machine malfunctioning at the Solvay chemical plant.
It was not immediately clear if there were any workers at the Solvay plant at the time of the leak.
Diaz said any threat to public safety "had been mitigated." Carson is a city of about 92,000 in Los Angeles County, California.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
NEW YORK A coalition of U.S. states has mounted a broad legal challenge over what it called the Trump administration's illegal suspension of energy efficiency rules for ceiling fans, portable air conditioners and other products.
BEIJING China's smoggiest cities have pledged to ramp up the battle on pollution after air quality deteriorated in the first few months of this year, the China Daily reported on Monday, as smog blanketed the capital, Beijing, and the surrounding region.