U.S. scientists have discovered a new species of deep-sea coral and a nursery area for catsharks and skates in underwater canyons off the coast of Northern California, the researchers said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Wednesday the team used technologies including small submersibles to investigate marine life that has adapted to survive in offshore waters up to 1,000 feet deep.

The team made two big discoveries off the Sonoma coast, it said, including hundreds of egg cases from skates, which are similar to rays, on the seafloor, and in bundles on the rocks surrounding a catshark nursery area.

"This is a highly unusual nursery because rarely, if ever, are shark nurseries in the same area as skate nurseries," Peter Etnoyer, a deep-sea biologist at NOAA's National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, said in a statement.

Separately, the researchers also discovered corals living at about 600 feet underwater that they said are a new deep-sea species belonging to the Leptogorgia genus, NOAA said.

The work took place in September close to the Gulf of Farallones and Cordell Bank national marine sanctuaries, it said, and it was carried out by a consortium of federal and state marine scientists.

Prior to the expedition, it added, little was known about the areas except that they were thought to contain nutrient-rich and biologically diverse marine life.

The researchers also conducted video surveys of terrain that previously was documented only by sonar imaging.

Submarine canyons, such as the area's Bodega Canyon, act as a refuge for important species of fish and provide a habitat for sensitive species of deep water corals and sponges.

Coral is a stationary animal that slowly grows on sea floors over tens and even hundreds of years. Coral reefs are nurseries for many types of fish, and they also they help protect coasts from storms and tsunamis, as well as attracting tourists.

"This work helps inform our knowledge and understanding of ... areas that are extremely important to the ocean environment," said Danielle Lipski, Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary research coordinator and expedition leader.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver)