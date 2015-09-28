Huntington Beach, California - Intrepid canines showed their surfing skills at the 7th annual "Surf City Surf Dog" competition as their owners and fans cheered them on.

After getting a push into the breaking waves the dogs stood, sat and walked on the surfboard to the delight of the crowd. One or two even rode the wave in with their back to the beach.

The dogs competed in four categories and were judged on skills such as the length of their ride and their confidence on the board.