LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles area high school teacher has been suspended over a social media rant in which he said male students who reportedly had sex with two of his female colleagues should have kept their "stupid mouths shut" about the experience, a school official said on Friday.

Sean Patrick Kane, an art teacher at South Hills High School in suburban West Covina, asked in a flippant post on Facebook on Sunday what had been "in the heads of the dudes who banged these ladies and then squealed?"

"You should have just kept your stupid mouths shut and enjoyed it," Kane said in the same post, referring to the teenage students at the center of the sex case.

The rant got the attention of officials at the West Covina Unified School District, who placed Kane on paid leave on Wednesday as they investigate his actions, district spokeswoman Michelle Van Der Linden said.

"We expect teachers to maintain a level of professionalism in their classroom and in their social media presence as well," Van Der Linden said.

The initial report that prompted the investigation of the two women teachers came from another instructor at the school last Friday, Van Der Linden said.

On Saturday, Orange County sheriff's investigators arrested South Hills teachers Melody Lippert, 38, and Michelle Ghirelli, 30, who police said had sex with two male students at San Clemente State Beach.

Lippert met a group of students from South Hills High at the beach in November, gave them alcohol and had sex with an 18-year-old male student, police said.

Several weeks later, Lippert and Ghirelli had an overnight camping trip at the same beach with some of the students, and Lippert had sex again with the 18-year-old student while Ghirelli had sex with one underage student, police said without giving the younger student's age.

Ghirelli was arrested on suspicion of oral copulation and unlawful sex with a minor and Lippert was booked on suspicion of conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Orange County prosecutors are still reviewing the case and have not brought formal charges against the women, who are out on bail, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Lieutenant Jeff Hallock. The two women were suspended from the school on Sunday.

