Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive at Brewster Academy in Wolfboro, New Hampshire August 27, 2012 to prepare for the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEWTON, Massachusetts Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will make an early appearance at the Republican national convention in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, a campaign official said.

Romney, who had been scheduled to arrive on Thursday ahead of his prime time speech that night, will now fly to Florida the same day his wife, Ann, is scheduled to give her address.

On Sunday and Monday, Romney and his wife were at their home in New Hampshire and made trips to a local high school where they practiced their speeches.

On both days, Romney gushed to reporters about how "terrific" Ann Romney's speech will be.

Romney's schedule has been largely kept secret this week as Republican officials monitored Tropical Storm Isaac, which threatens the Gulf Coast.

Republicans canceled the first day of the convention, which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

