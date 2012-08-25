U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a White House Community Leaders Briefing on Seniors Issues, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden on Friday postponed a campaign trip to Tampa, Florida that had been scheduled for next week on the same day as Republicans open their presidential nominating convention in the city.

An Obama campaign announcement said Biden will not attend events on Monday in Tampa, where the Republican National Convention is being held, due to security concerns.

The campaign said it wants to ensure that all emergency resources are focused on Tropical Storm Isaac, which could impact Florida during the convention.

"This change in schedule is being taken out of an abundance of caution to ensure that all local law enforcement and emergency management resources can stay focused," the campaign said in a press release.

President Barack Obama captured Florida when he won the White House in 2008, but Republicans want their week-long convention to boost their profile in the key battleground state.

The campaign announcement did not detail which events Biden will keep on his schedule later in the week. He is scheduled to be in Orlando and St. Augustine, Florida on Tuesday.

