Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, president of Jeb Bush and Associates, testifies before a House Budget Committee hearing on ''Removing the Barriers to Free Enterprise and Economic Growth'' on Capitol Hill in Washington June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON After providing ammunition to President Barack Obama's re-election campaign by criticizing his fellow Republicans, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush clarified his comments on Tuesday and blamed Democrats for failing to compromise during Obama's term.

"The point I was making yesterday is this: The political system is hyperpartisan. Both sides are at fault," Bush wrote on his Twitter page.

Bush, brother to one Republican president and son of another, took issue with his own party on Monday, saying Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush might have not have been praised by Republicans today.

Reagan "would be criticized for doing things that he did," Bush told journalists at Bloomberg News in New York.

On Tuesday, Bush blamed Democrats for political gridlock.

"Past 4 years, Democrats have held leadership roles w/opportunities to each across the political aisle," Bush tweeted. "For sake of politics, they haven't."

"My dad & Reagan sacrificed political points for good public policy," he added.

Supporters of Obama and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney have been eager to pounce on members of the opposing political party who appear to speak against their candidate's messages.

