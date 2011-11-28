WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said on Monday a woman will soon emerge to accuse him of having a 13-year affair with her, hinting for the first time that allegations about his past might force him to quit the White House race.

The former pizza company executive, who has been dogged by several allegations of sexual harassment, told CNN he had nothing to hide and that he is staying in the race.

But asked if he would drop out of the campaign due to the stream of allegations, Cain said: "I would make that decision depending on the circumstances and how it is impacting my wife and my family."

A Fox television station in Atlanta is set to air a report on the woman and her allegations at 6 p.m. EST (1100 GMT).

This case would differ from prior claims in that the woman reportedly is claiming a consensual long-term relationship.

Cain's lawyer Lin Wood told the station it "appears to be an accusation of private, alleged consensual conduct between adults - a subject matter which is not a proper subject of inquiry by the media or the public."

Cain denied having an affair and said he had considered the woman a friend. He said his campaign was contacted by the Atlanta station about the woman.

"I just wanted to give you a heads up," Cain told CNN. "I don't have anything to hide."

Cain, who rode a wave of support earlier this month and topped some national polls, has faced sexual harassment charges from several women. His support has flagged amid those charges and some gaffes on the campaign trail.

