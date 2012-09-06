CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Fresh from a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton will campaign next week for President Barack Obama in Ohio and Florida, campaign officials said.

Clinton gave a stirring address at the convention in Charlotte on Wednesday, lashing out at Republicans with a folksy charm that delighted Democrats and the Obama campaign.

Ohio and Florida are two critical swing states in the presidential election that Obama would like to win in order to defeat Republican rival Mitt Romney.

Sending Clinton to those states confirms how effective the re-election campaign sees him as a surrogate for Obama, with whom the ex-president has not always had a strong relationship.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Johnson; Editing by Alden Bentley)