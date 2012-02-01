TAMPA Mitt Romney had a large lead in the Florida Republican U.S. presidential primary on Tuesday, with nearly one third of the votes counted, television networks reported.

With about 29 percent of the vote counted, Romney had 51 percent of the vote and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich was in second with 29 percent. Former U.S. senator Rick Santorum was in third with 12 percent and congressman Ron Paul in fourth with 7 percent, the networks reported.

Florida is the largest nominating contest so far in the state-by-state battle to decide which Republican will face Democratic U.S. President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

