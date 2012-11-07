Voters went to the polls in the presidential election on Tuesday but the Electoral College, not the popular vote, actually elects the president of the United States.
There are 538 members of the Electoral College, allotted to each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Two hundred seventy votes are needed to win the election.
Following is a tally of the likely Electoral College votes won by Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, based on states where at least two television networks have projected a winner, as well as those in which little contest was expected:
LIKELY TOTAL IN THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE RACE SO FAR
Obama: 303
Romney: 206
STATES WITH A PROJECTED WINNER
State Likely winner Electoral votes
California Obama 55
Colorado Obama 9
Connecticut Obama 7
Delaware Obama 3
District of Columbia Obama 3
Hawaii Obama 4
Illinois Obama 20
Iowa Obama 6
Maryland Obama 10
Maine Obama 4
Massachusetts Obama 11
Minnesota Obama 10
New Jersey Obama 14
Michigan Obama 16
New Hampshire Obama 4
New Mexico Obama 5
New York Obama 29
Nevada Obama 6
Ohio Obama 18
Oregon Obama 7
Pennsylvania Obama 20
Rhode Island Obama 4
Vermont Obama 3
Virginia Obama 13
Washington Obama 12
Wisconsin Obama 10
Alaska Romney 3
Arizona Romney 11
Arkansas Romney 6
Alabama Romney 9
Georgia Romney 16
Idaho Romney 4
Indiana Romney 11
Kansas Romney 6
Kentucky Romney 8
Louisiana Romney 8
Mississippi Romney 6
Missouri Romney 10
Montana Romney 3
Nebraska Romney 5
North Dakota Romney 3
North Carolina Romney 15
Oklahoma Romney 7
South Carolina Romney 9
South Dakota Romney 3
Tennessee Romney 11
Texas Romney 38
Utah Romney 6
West Virginia Romney 5
Wyoming Romney 3
SWING STATES WITHOUT A PROJECTED WINNER
State Electoral votes
Florida 29
(1) Before the election, little contest was expected in the majority of U.S. states, with polls of voters showing consistent leads for either Obama or Romney.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Compiled by Jason Lange and Melissa Bland)