The U.S. private equity industry's lobbying group said on Thursday it has launched a campaign to tackle what it called a lack of understanding of the industry in the face of attacks on Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney.

With private equity veteran Romney the current front-runner to win the nomination to face Democratic President Barack Obama in November's election, the sector has had to defend its practices against claims that it saddles companies with debt only to strip them of assets and shed jobs.

Dubbed "Private Equity at Work," the campaign focuses on a website and online advertising nationally and in key states, the Private Equity Growth Capital Council said. It features case studies of companies acquired by private equity groups including Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP.

Bain Capital LLC, the private equity firm co-founded by Romney, is not contributing to the campaign as it left the PEGCC in 2010 over disagreements about its direction.

"The headlines have tended to focus on a few unsuccessful investments," Steve Judge, president of the lobbying group, said in a statement.

"This effort focuses on our successes, of which there are many more, and showcases the true value that private equity investment brings to companies, workers, investors and the U.S. economy," he added.

Private equity firms operate nearly 14,000 U.S.-based companies that employ approximately 8.1 million people, according to the PEGCC.

Some Democrats have targeted private equity as part of their drive to close tax breaks enjoyed by the wealthy. They would use that money to cover the approximately $170 billion cost of extending a payroll tax cut, unemployment benefits and preventing a reduction in payments to doctors participating in the Medicare healthcare plan for the elderly.

Representative Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat and a negotiator in the payroll tax-cut talks, has proposed increasing the 15 percent tax rate that asset managers such as private equity bosses pay on their share of investment profits, the so-called carried interest.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Vicki Allen)