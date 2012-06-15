Likely Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama have been campaigning throughout the country for the November general election.
Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some may be subject to change.
August 27-30 - Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida
September 4-6 - Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina
October 3 - Presidential debate at University of Denver in Denver
October 11 - Vice presidential debate at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky
October 16 - Presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York
October 22 - Presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida
November 6 - Election Day
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Bill Trott)