Likely Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama have been campaigning throughout the country for the November general election.

Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some may be subject to change.

August 27-30 - Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida

September 4-6 - Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

October 3 - Presidential debate at University of Denver in Denver

October 11 - Vice presidential debate at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky

October 16 - Presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York

October 22 - Presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida

November 6 - Election Day

(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Bill Trott)