Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the House of Representatives, speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's Presidential Forum at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON Republican presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich leads the field in a national survey released on Monday, the latest boost for the former house speaker's surging campaign for the White House.

Gingrich's bid for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Barack Obama is showing new life after potential rivals stumbled in recent weeks. He is likely luring away backers of conservative Republicans from rivals Rick Perry and Michele Bachmann, who have lost momentum, experts say.

The most powerful man in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in the 1990s garnered 28 percent of support among GOP primary voters, besting businessman Herman Cain at 25 percent and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney at 18 percent support, according to the Public Policy Polling survey, which calls itself a Democratic polling company.

In the poll conducted November 10 through November 13, Gingrich's backing is up 13 percentage points from a comparable survey taken a month ago.

Support for Cain, who has been dogged by allegations of sexual harassment, has lost 5 points, and his favorability ratings have slumped 25 points, according to the PPP poll.

Romney's backing is down by 4 points in the survey.

"Gingrich has been rising steadily over the last two months and now leads the Republican field nationally," Dean Debnam, president of Public Policy Polling said in a press release. "The top has proven to be a dangerous place in this GOP race, though, and we'll see if he can sustain it for very long."

The PPP poll of 576 Republican primary voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Separately, a CNN telephone poll of 1,036 voters released on Monday finds 24 percent of Republicans and independents leaning toward the party said they would most likely vote for Romney, while 22 percent chose Gingrich.

Fourteen percent of those polled by CNN named Cain.

The percentage of those polled who had an unfavorable view of Cain jumped to 44 percent in the CNN poll conducted this month, compared with 10 percent in June,.

The CNN survey has a sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

