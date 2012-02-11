Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives with his grandsons Joe (L) and Thomas (R) to speak at a Republican Caucus in Sanford, Maine February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Representative Ron Paul (R-TX) (L) laughs with his advisor after visiting a Republican Caucus in Sanford, Maine February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a town hall meeting campaign stop in Portland, Maine February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Portland, Maine Republican front-runner Mitt Romney bounced back from midweek losses in three states to win the Maine presidential caucuses, the state's Republican Party announced on Saturday.

With 95 percent of the vote counted, results of the non-binding straw poll showed the former Massachusetts governor with 39 percent, just ahead of libertarian Texas Congressman Ron Paul with 36 percent.

The outcome was a comeback for Romney, who unexpectedly lost to former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum in Missouri, Minnesota and Colorado on Tuesday.

Romney visited Maine on Friday and Saturday to meet voters and help energize the get-out-the-vote drive. Earlier on Saturday he won a key straw poll of conservative activists.

