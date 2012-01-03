A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

The Iowa caucuses on Tuesday start the state by state primary contests that will decide which Republican candidate will face off against President Barack Obama in November 2012.

Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some are subject to change.

2012

January 3 - Iowa caucuses

January 7 - Republican debate in Manchester, New Hampshire

January 8 - Republican debate in Concord, New Hampshire

January 10 - New Hampshire primary

January 16 - Republican debate in Myrtle Beach,

South Carolina

January 19 - Republican debate in Charleston,

South Carolina

January 21 - South Carolina primary

January 23 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida

January 26 - Republican debate in Jacksonville, Florida

January 31 - Florida primary

February 4 - Nevada caucus, Maine caucus begins (through February 11)

February 7 - Colorado and Minnesota caucuses,

Missouri primary

February 11 - Maine presidential caucus ends

February 22 - Republican debate in Mesa, Arizona

February 28 - Arizona and Michigan primaries

March 1 - Republican debate in Georgia

March 3 - Washington caucuses

March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries and caucuses across the country including Ohio, Massachusetts, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia; Idaho (Republican), Alaska (Republican) and North Dakota (Republican). Wyoming's caucus begins on March 6 and runs through March 10.

March 19 - Republican debate in Portland, Oregon

August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida

September 3-6 - Democratic convention, Charlotte, North Carolina

October 3 - Presidential debate in Denver, Colorado

October 11 - Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky

October 16 - Presidential debate in Hempstead, New York

October 22 - Presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida

November 6 - Election Day

(Reporting By Lily Kuo and Deborah Charles)