WASHINGTON Republican presidential hopefuls face off in Nevada on Saturday, the next nominating contest in the race to challenge President Barack Obama in November.

Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some are subject to change.

February 4 - Nevada caucus, Maine caucus begins (through February 11)

February 7 - Colorado and Minnesota caucuses, Missouri primary

February 11 - Maine presidential caucus ends

February 22 - Republican debate in Mesa, Arizona

February 28 - Arizona and Michigan primaries

March 1 - Republican debate in Georgia

March 3 - Washington Republican caucuses

March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries and caucuses across the country including Ohio, Massachusetts, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia; Idaho, Alaska and North Dakota. Wyoming's caucus begins on March 6 and runs through March 10.

March 10 - Kansas caucus

March 13 - Hawaii caucuses, Alabama and Mississippi primaries

March 17 - Missouri caucuses

March 19 - Republican debate in Portland, Oregon

March 20 - Illinois primary

March 24 - Louisiana primary

April 3 - Maryland, District of Columbia, Texas and Wisconsin primaries

April 24 - Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island primaries

May 8 - North Carolina, Indiana and West Virginia primaries

May 15 - Nebraska and Oregon primaries

May 22 - Arkansas and Kentucky primaries

June 5 - California, New Jersey, Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota primaries

June 26 - Utah primary

August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida

September3-6 - Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

October 3 - Presidential debate in Denver, Colorado

October 11 - Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky

October 16 - Presidential debate in Hempstead, New York

October 22 - Presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida

November 6 - Election Day

(Compiled By Lily Kuo; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)