U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to supporters at a town hall meeting at Moore Oil in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

WASHINGTON Mitt Romney won the Republican presidential primary in Maryland on Tuesday, boosting his momentum as front-runner in the drawn-out battle for his party's nomination for the White House, TV networks projected.

Shortly after polls closed, the networks declared the former Massachusetts governor the victor over Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich and Ron Paul.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Sandra Maler)