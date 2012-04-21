U.S. presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, filed financial reports on Friday showing how much they had raised and spent this campaign season, as of March 31.

The Federal Election Commission filings also offered a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the "Super PACs," which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.

Below are some of the highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total received contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures. The spent and on-hand amounts may not add up to the total raised because of rounding errors or money transferred from previous campaigns:

BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)

Raised: $147.4 million

Transferred from the fund jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $45.8 million

Spent: $150.9 million

Cash on hand: $104.1 million

Debt: $305,168

MITT ROMNEY (Republican)

Raised: $87.5 million

Spent: $77.5 million

Cash on hand: $10.1 million

NEWT GINGRICH (Republican)

Raised: $22.5 million

Spent: $21.3 million

Cash on hand: $1.2 million

Debt: $4.3 million

RON PAUL (Republican)

Raised: $35.9 million

Spent: $35.1 million

Cash on hand: $1.8 million

RICK SANTORUM (Republican, ended campaign on April 10)

Raised: $20.6 million

Spent: $18.9 million

Cash on hand: $1.8 million

Debt: $2 million

SUPER PACS:

RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney

Raised: $51.9 million

Spent: $45.5 million

Cash on hand: $6.5 million

PRIORITIES USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama

Raised: $8.8 million

Spent: $4.0 million

Cash on hand: $5.0 million

AMERICAN CROSSROADS, a Super PAC supporting Republicans

Raised: $27.9 million

Spent: $4.5 million

Cash on hand: $24.4 million

WINNING OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Gingrich

Raised: $23.9 million

Spent: $18.1 million

Cash on hand: $5.8 million

ENDORSE LIBERTY, a Super PAC supporting Paul

Raised: $3.7 million

Spent: $3.6 million

Cash on hand: $53,984

RED, WHITE AND BLUE FUND, a Super PAC supporting Santorum

Raised: $8.3 million

Spent: $8.1 million

Cash on hand: $262,949