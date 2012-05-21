Financial reports of presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, were filed on Sunday showing how much they raised and spent this campaign season, as of April 30.

The Federal Election Commission filings also offer a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the Super PACs, which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.

Below are some highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures. The amounts spent and on-hand may not add up to the total raised because of rounding errors or money transferred from previous campaigns:

BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)

Raised: $168.6 million

Transferred from the funds jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $50.3 million

Spent: $165.2 million

Cash on hand: $115.2 million

Debt: $1,200

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Raised: $87.2 million

Transferred from the funds jointly used by the party and the Obama campaign: $77.5 million

Spent, including transfers to candidates, state and local parties: $151.1 million

Cash on hand: $24.3 million

Debt: $3.9 million

MITT ROMNEY (Republican)

Raised: $98.9 million

Spent: $90.0 million

Cash on hand: $9.2 million

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Raised: $126.9 million

Spent, including transfers to candidates, state and local parties: $101.1 million

Cash on hand: $34.8 million

Debt: $9.9 million

RON PAUL (Republican, effectively ended campaign on May 14)

Raised: $38 million

Spent: $36.4 million

Cash on hand: $2.5 million

NEWT GINGRICH (Republican, ended campaign on May 2)

Raised: $23.1 million

Spent: $22.5 million

Cash on hand: $806,951

Debt: $4.8 million

RICK SANTORUM (Republican, ended campaign on April 10)

Raised: $21.8 million

Spent: $20.9 million

Cash on hand: $1.0 million

Debt: $2.3 million

SUPER PACS:

RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney

Raised: $55.7 million

Spent: $48.3 million

Cash on hand: $8.2 million

Priorities USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama

Raised: $6.1 million

Spent: $5.8 million

Cash on hand: $4.7 million

American Crossroads, a Super PAC supporting Republicans

Raised: $29.8 million

Spent: $5.2 million

Cash on hand: $25.5 million

