U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney pauses during his reaction to the Supreme Court's upholding key parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law during a rooftop news conference in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Mitt Romney needs a better campaign team if he wants to defeat President Barack Obama in the U.S. election in November, News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch said on a social media network on Sunday.

"Met Romney last week," Murdoch wrote on Twitter. "Tough O Chicago pols will be hard to beat unless he drops old friends from team and hires some real pros. Doubtful."

Murdoch, a worldwide media mogul whose News Corp owns the Fox brand of TV networks and movie studios in the United States also tweeted, "US election is referendum on Obama, all else pretty minor."

A few days earlier, Murdoch wrote that Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who has wrapped up the Republican nomination for president, "Seems to play everything safe, make no news except burn off Hispanics."

Recent public opinion polls give Obama a slight lead over Romney.

(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by David Brunnstrom)