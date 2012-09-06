U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Florida Governor Charlie Crist look out over the water at Casino Beach in Pensacola, Florida in this file photo taken June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina President Barack Obama will tell Americans on Thursday they face two starkly different paths for their future and that his may be hard but will be better in the long run for economic renewal.

In his speech to the Democratic National Convention, Obama will cast the November 6 election pitting him against Republican Mitt Romney as a "choice between two fundamentally different visions for the future."

"I won't pretend the path I'm offering is quick or easy," Obama will say in his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, according to excerpts. "I never have. You didn't elect me to tell you what you wanted to hear. You elected me to tell you the truth."

And the truth is, said Obama, "it will take more than a few years for us to solve challenges that have built up over decades."

He will set a goal of creating 1 million new manufacturing jobs by 2016 in his address in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Obama, struggling to bring down chronic U.S. unemployment of 8.3 percent and facing a stiff challenge from Romney, will lay out an upbeat message that America's problems can be solved.

"The path we offer may be harder, but it leads to a better place. And I'm asking you to choose that future," he will say.

Obama will ask Americans to rally around a set of goals, including doubling of U.S. exports by the end of 2014 and a reduction by half in net oil imports by 2020.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell and Doina Chiacu)