COLUMBUS Presidential candidate Rick Santorum stole an endorsement from Mitt Romney as the Republican primary campaign entered the battleground state of Ohio on Friday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced his support of Santorum, the former Pennsylvania senator who has toppled Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, in recent opinion polls.

DeWine, Santorum's former colleague in the U.S. Senate, said he switched his support to Santorum because he no longer believed Romney was the strongest candidate to challenge Democratic President Barack Obama in November.

"I could not, in good conscience, be on the record endorsing Governor Romney when I knew in my heart that Rick Santorum was the better candidate - the candidate who has the best chance of beating President Obama - and the candidate I would vote for when I went into the voting booths," DeWine told reporters and supporters gathered at the Ohio State House in Columbus.

DeWine blamed the negative campaign style of Romney and his supporters running the pro-Romney Super PAC, Restore Our Future, for losing his support.

"Governor Romney and his Super PAC have coupled a remarkable ability to tear down his Republican opponents with an astounding inability to voters a rationale to support the Romney candidacy," DeWine said.

According to a Quinnipiac opinion poll released Wednesday, Santorum leads Romney 36 percent to 29 percent in Ohio which along with 9 other states holds a nominating contest on "Super Tuesday" March 6.

