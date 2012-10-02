A judge on Tuesday ruled Pennsylvania cannot require voters to show photo identification at the polls in this November's U.S. election, a decision that could influence the size of voter turnout in a state rich with electoral votes.

Here is a look at voting under the new law in Pennsylvania, a traditional swing state considered key to winning the White House:

* Voters this Election Day will be asked to show photo identification but if they do not have it, they can still cast a regular ballot.

* The only people who must produce ID to vote on November 6 - and it does not have to be photo ID - are those who are voting for the first time at a particular polling place, according to current federal law.

* The next election when a photo ID will be required under the new state law is the primary election on May 21, 2013, unless there is a special election called before then.

* As of September 28, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued 10,519 photo ID cards to voters and the Pennsylvania Department of State issued 2,082 ID cards that can be used solely for voting.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of State

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jackie Frank)