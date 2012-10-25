Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets diners at First Watch cafe, where he picked up some food, in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd as he walks onstage for a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight-state campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ann Romney, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, arrives, along with her grandson Miles, 4, on stage at a rally in St. Augustine, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Jet Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign stop at Jet Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Jet Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight-state campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight state, campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd with Virginia Senator Mark Warner (R) during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight-state campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, accompanied by U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) (C), picks up food at First Watch cafe in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets diners at First Watch cafe, where he picked up some food, in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight-state campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Jet Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Republican challenger Mitt Romney held a 1 percentage point lead over President Barack Obama in Thursday's Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll in a presidential race that is effectively a dead heat less than two weeks before Americans vote.

In a repeat of Wednesday's results, Romney led Obama among likely voters by 47 percent to 46 percent, a statistically insignificant margin, in the four-day online tracking poll.

The race has tightened since early October, around the time of the first of three televised debates between the two candidates. With Romney and Obama barnstorming the key battleground states of Ohio, Florida, and Virginia on Thursday, 13 percent of registered voters and 30 percent of independents said their vote remains up for grabs in the November 6 election.

Both candidates are putting an emphasis on early voting. Obama will fly to Chicago on Thursday to cast his early vote. Among registered voters, 18 percent said that they have already voted, with 55 percent voting for Obama and 40 percent for Romney. Another 31 percent said they planned to vote before Election Day.

The accuracy of Reuters/Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. The credibility interval on the survey of 1,168 likely voters is 3.3 percentage points.

(Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)