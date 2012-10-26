Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets diners at First Watch cafe, where he picked up some food, in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd as he walks onstage for a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight-state campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ann Romney, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, speaks at a rally in St. Augustine, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Ann Romney, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, arrives, along with her grandson Miles, 4, on stage at a rally in St. Augustine, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Jet Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign stop at Jet Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight-state campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd with Virginia Senator Mark Warner (R) during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight-state campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, accompanied by U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) (C), picks up food at First Watch cafe in Cincinnati, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign rally in Defiance, Ohio October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama holds a narrow lead of 1 percentage point over Republican Mitt Romney as the race for the White House remains effectively tied less than two weeks before the November 6 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on Friday.

Obama leads Romney among likely voters by 47 percent to 46 percent, well within the online survey's credibility interval. Neither candidate has held a clear lead since shortly after their first presidential debate on October 3.

Some 18 percent of those surveyed already have cast their ballots, as early voting in some form has started in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the poll found.

The survey of 1,237 likely voters, drawn from a pool of 1,610 registered voters, was conducted between Monday and Friday. The accuracy of Reuters/Ipsos polls is measured using a credibility interval. For this survey, the credibility interval is 3.2 percentage points for likely voters.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)