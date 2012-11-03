U.S. President Barack Obama waves at White House visitors as he departs aboard Marine One for travel to campaign events in Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa and Virginia, from the South Lawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama waves at White House visitors as he departs aboard Marine One for travel to campaign events in Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa and Virginia, from the South Lawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protestors against U.S. President Barack Obama, including a man dressed as a gas can demonstrating against high fuel prices, are pictured outside Mentor High School, the site of an Obama campaign rally, in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Campaign buttons supporting U.S. President Barack Obama are pictured for sale outside Mentor High School, before a campaign rally, in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A bear wearing a miniature t-shirt supporting U.S. President Barack Obama is pictured for sale outside Mentor High School before a campaign rally, in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive at a campaign rally in Newington, New Hampshire, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A campaign button vendor wears buttons on his cap outside Mentor High School, the site of a campaign rally for U.S. President Barack Obama, in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama line up in cold weather outside Mentor High School, before a campaign rally in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann attend a campaign rally in Newington, New Hampshire, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama line up in cold weather outside Mentor High School before a campaign rally, in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney carries five month-old Levi Vandenberg after plucking him out of the crowd while greeting audience members at a campaign rally in Newington, New Hampshire November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney laughs while being introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Newington, New Hampshire November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama walks down the steps of Air Force One after arriving at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport in Ohio, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves as he boards his campaign plane at the conclusion of a rally in Newington, New Hampshire November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Ewing hangs a piece of campaign literature on a door knob as he canvasses for U.S. President Barack Obama in Portsmouth, New Hampshire November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney remain essentially tied in the race for the White House with razor thin margins in four key swing states, according to a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on Saturday.

Three days before the November 6 election, both men are neck and neck in Ohio, Florida, Virginia and Colorado, the poll showed.

Nationally, the electorate is divided. Of likely voters polled, 47 percent said they would back Obama, the Democratic incumbent, while 46 percent said they would back Romney, the former Massachusetts governor.

The results fall within the polls' credibility interval, a tool used to account for statistical variation in Internet-based polls.

The two men have been locked in a tight race for weeks. Both are doing final campaign swings over the weekend, trying to sway a small group of remaining undecided voters and to encourage their supporters to get to the polls.

A handful of states that traditionally swing between voting for Republican and Democratic presidential candidates will determine who wins the White House. All of them are close.

In one of the biggest prizes of the election - Ohio - Obama has a very slight lead over Romney with 46 percent compared to 45 percent support among likely voters, the poll showed.

In Florida, another big prize, they are tied at 47 percent.

In Virginia, Obama leads Romney 48 percent to 45 percent among likely voters. In Colorado, Romney leads Obama 47 percent to 45 percent.

"It's really going to come down to the wire," said Ipsos pollster Julia Clark, adding that Obama still had a better likelihood of winning the 270 state electoral votes needed to secure victory.

But with the data tight in the swing states for both candidates, she added: "I don't think we can count any of them in the bag yet."

"The electoral map does favor Obama," Clark said. "It's just so on a razor's edge."

The precision of the Reuters/Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval, which in the case of the national poll is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points for likely voters.