U.S. President Barack Obama waves at White House visitors as he departs aboard Marine One for travel to campaign events in Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa and Virginia, from the South Lawn in Washington, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protestors against U.S. President Barack Obama, including a man dressed as a gas can demonstrating against high fuel prices, are pictured outside Mentor High School, the site of an Obama campaign rally, in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Campaign buttons supporting U.S. President Barack Obama are pictured for sale outside Mentor High School, before a campaign rally, in Mentor November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

David Ewing hangs a piece of campaign literature on a door knob as he canvasses for U.S. President Barack Obama in Portsmouth, New Hampshire November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

U.S. President Barack Obama walks onstage to hug former President Bill Clinton before he addresses the crowd at a campaign event at State Capitol Square in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets supporters at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President Barack Obama gathers on stage with (L-R) former U.S. President Bill Clinton, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and New Hampshire Governor John Lynch at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. President Barack Obama gives a thumbs up as he walks to Marine One during has departure from the White House in Washington November 4, 2012. Obama is starting his final campaign trip before the election on November 6. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to supporters at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON The race for the White House remained in essentially a dead heat ahead of Tuesday's election but U.S. President Barack Obama holds a slim edge over Republican candidate Mitt Romney in the key state of Ohio, according to a Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll released on Sunday.

Nationally, of 3,805 polled likely voters, 48 percent said they would vote for Democrat Obama, while 47 percent sided with Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, the poll showed.

The results were similarly close in several swing states seen as determining the winner - Virginia, Colorado and Florida.

But in Ohio - perhaps the single most crucial swing state and where 18 electoral votes are at stake - Obama had 48 percent compared to Romney's 44 percent. On Saturday, Obama was ahead in Ohio by a point in the same poll.

"It's really a game of inches. It's extremely close, but things look pretty optimistic for Obama, I would say, if you do the electoral math," said Ipsos pollster Julia Clark.

"Looking over the last few days, Ohio does seem to be more comfortably on the Obama side."

All of the Reuters/Ipsos poll results on Sunday fall within the polls' credibility intervals, a tool used to account for statistical variation in Internet-based polling.

Obama and Romney have been in a neck-and-neck race for weeks. Over the weekend, both were making final appearances in a few crucial states, hoping to sway a shrinking number of undecided voters and to encourage their supporters to vote.

In Sunday's poll, they were tied in Colorado, which has nine electoral votes, and in Florida, which has 29, at 48 percent and 46 percent respectively, the online poll showed.

In Virginia, which has 13 electoral votes, Obama held on to a slim lead of 47 percent to Romney's 46 percent among likely voters.

"The popular vote is going to be really on a hair, extremely close, but I think the electoral college makes it more likely for Obama to be re-elected," Clark said.

A victory in U.S. presidential elections relies not on a popular vote count but reaching 270 electoral college votes, which are given to each state based on population size.

Nationally, the poll's credibility interval was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points for likely voters.