Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) addresses the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

WASHINGTON Hours after Democrats kept control of the Senate and retained the White House, Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid called for bipartisan cooperation on tackling the federal budget deficit and looming tax issues.

"We have to sit down and go to work on it now, not wait. This was really the message the American people sent," Reid said at a Capitol Hill news conference, adding he is willing to negotiate with Republicans "any time, any issue."

President Barack Obama, Reid and other Democrats will have little time to savor their victories with numerous urgent budget and spending issues fast approaching at year-end. Republicans and Democrats have been deeply divided for years on fiscal policy.

(Reporting by Tom Ferraro and Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Eric Beech)