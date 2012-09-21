U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) listens to his wife Ann speak at a campaign fundraiser in Dallas, Texas September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON Ann Romney's airplane made an emergency landing in Colorado on Friday after its cabin filled with smoke, the campaign of her husband, Republican presidential challenger Mitt Romney, said.

Everyone on board the private plane was safe, a campaign spokesman said.

Mrs. Romney and her husband spoke shortly after the landing, Rick Gurka, a Romney campaign press aide, told reporters traveling with the candidate in Las Vegas.

The cause was believed to be an electrical fire, Romney campaign press secretary Andrea Saul said in a tweet.

