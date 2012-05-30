A Mitt Romney campaign iPhone app is seen here, with the word 'America' misspelled in New York, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Mitt Romney campaign iPhone app is seen here, with the word 'America' misspelled in New York, May 30, 2012. Romney's presidential campaign misspelled the word 'America' on a new iPhone app, the phrase 'A Better America' is misspelled 'A Better Amercia.' REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON Republican Mitt Romney says he is running for president in search of a better America.

This week, Romney's campaign could have used a better speller.

The campaign released an iPhone app late Tuesday that features slogans supporting his campaign against Democratic President Barack Obama ahead of elections on November 6.

"We're With Mitt," read one. "American Greatness," declared another.

"A Better Amercia," proclaimed a third, a misspelling that almost instantly became the subject of jokes on social media.

The unfortunate typographical error - made on behalf of a candidate who has been known to sing "America the Beautiful" on the campaign trail - came on a day in which Romney was joined at a Las Vegas fundraiser by Donald Trump. The real estate and media mogul had spent much of the day casting doubt on Obama's eligibility to be president, questioning whether he had been born in the United States, even after certified copies of his Hawaiian birth certificate were released last year.

"Mistakes happen," Romney campaign spokeswoman Andrea Saul told MSNBC about the spelling slip.

A corrected version of the app was released by Apple on Wednesday.

(Editing by David Lindsey and Eric Walsh)