WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney demanded President Barack Obama apologize for his campaign's attacks at him over whether he led a private equity firm when it outsourced U.S. jobs abroad.

"The president needs to take control of these people," Romney told ABC News, part of a flurry of television interviews he held to address allegations about his time at Bain Capital. "He ought to disavow it and reign in these people who are running out of control."

The Obama campaign has pointed to documents it says proves Romney was in fact in control of Bain during a three-year period after 1999 when jobs were outsourced. Romney said gave up his role in the company in 1999.

"He (Obama) sure as heck ought to say that he's sorry for the kinds of attacks that are coming from his team," Romney said.

