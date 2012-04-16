WASHINGTON Mitt Romney has picked longtime aide Beth Myers to guide his selection of a vice-presidential running mate, one of the first major decisions Romney will make as the likely Republican nominee for president.

As Romney transitions from a primary contender to general election candidate, his choice of Myers suggests that he will continue to rely upon a core group of loyalists, many of whom, like Myers, date to Romney's days as Massachusetts governor a decade ago.

"Beth is as close to him - other than (his wife) Ann and his kids - as anybody I know," said Doug Gross, who directed Romney's presidential campaign in Iowa in 2008.

Romney revealed Myers' selection in an interview with ABC News. Ann Romney, who appeared with her husband in the interview, said Romney has started to consider his options for a running mate.

"You know it's been interesting, this weekend was the first time we seriously really talked about it and there are some wonderful people out there," she said.

Myers joined Romney in 2002 as the governor's chief of staff. In 2008, she managed his presidential campaign. She is a key player in his 2012 effort, Romney advisers said.

"She's part of every major decision," said Tom Rath, a New Hampshire adviser to the Romney campaign.

Romney likely won't announce his vice-presidential choice until late this summer, but speculation about who he will pick is already rampant. In recent weeks much attention has focused on two Midwestern politicians who have campaigned alongside Romney: U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.

It's likely to be a very private process. Unlike Romney adviser Eric Fehrnstrom and a few other Romney aides, Myers eschews television appearances and keeps a low profile.

"Everyone looks at Eric," said Massachusetts Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh. "The fact is, Beth is more low-profile, more behind-the-scenes than Eric. It makes her all the more invaluable because she handles everything."

INCREASED SCRUTINY

Myers' job will receive increased scrutiny this year, after the controversial selection of Alaska governor Sarah Palin by Republican nominee John McCain in 2008.

So dramatic was that decision that it served as the basis for the recent HBO movie, "Game Change," which showed a Palin whose lack of knowledge about world affairs stunned some McCain advisers.

In 2008, then-Senator Barack Obama tapped Caroline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy's daughter, and Eric Holder, now attorney general, to lead his search for a running mate.

A third adviser, Fannie Mae chairman James Johnson, resigned from the team when his ties to troubled mortgage provider Countrywide became an issue for the Obama campaign.

In 2000, George W. Bush, then the governor of Texas, asked Dick Cheney, then the CEO of energy company Halliburton, to head up his search effort. The Cheney-led team ended up with Cheney as its choice.

While attending Tufts University, Myers waited tables at Jack's Bar in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Bonnie Raitt and Lynyrd Skynrd once played. The bar is gone now, but a friendship there pulled Myers into politics for good.

In 1980, Joe Malone, a fellow undergraduate who worked at the bar with Myers, asked her whether she wanted to join Texas Republican John Connally's presidential campaign in Massachusetts.

Myers' work for Connally impressed Ronald Reagan's campaign, which she joined in Texas. Eventually, Myers worked alongside Karl Rove, who would go on to become a top adviser to President George W. Bush. When Malone was Massachusetts treasurer in the 1990s, Myers was his chief of staff.

During Romney's 2002 gubernatorial campaign, Myers played the role of the incumbent, Democrat Shannon O'Brien, in mock debates against Romney. She still leads the candidate's debate prep sessions.

With Fehrnstrom and a third Romney adviser, Peter Flaherty, Myers formed the Shawmut Group, a strategic communications firm, in 2009. The trio struck gold in their first major race: Republican Scott Brown's upset of Democratic state Attorney General Martha Coakley in the contest to replace Democrat Edward Kennedy in the U.S. Senate.

(Editing by David Lindsey and Philip Barbara)