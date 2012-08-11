Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Saturday announced Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan will be his vice presidential running mate at an event in Norfolk, Virginia.

Here are excerpts from Romney's and Ryan's speeches:

-- Romney: There are a lot of people in the other party who might disagree with Paul Ryan, but I don't know of anybody who doesn't respect his character and judgment.

-- Romney: A faithful Catholic, Paul believes in the faith and dignity of every human life.

-- Romney: With energy and vision, Paul has become an intellectual leader of the Republican party.

-- Romney: We offer solutions that are bold, specific and achievable. We offer our commitment to create 12 million new jobs and better take-home pay for middle class families.

-- Romney: Unlike the current president, who has cut Medicare funding by $700 billion, we will protect Medicare and Social Security, and keep them there for future generations.

-- Ryan: It is our duty to save the American dream for our children and theirs. I believe there is no person in America who is better prepared because of his experience, because of the principles he holds, and because of his achievements and excellence in so many different arenas, to lead America at this point in our history.

-- Ryan: President Obama and too many like him in Washington have refused to make difficult decisions, because they are more worried about their next election than they are about the next generation.

-- Ryan: Our rights come from nature and God, not from government. That's who we are. That's how we built this country. That's who we are. That's what made us great. That's our founding.

(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Vicki Allen)